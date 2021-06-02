Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,124 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Rollins by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after buying an additional 475,894 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

