Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.10.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

