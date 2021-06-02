Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hawaiian worth $79,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

