Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $93.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Dollar General worth $93,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.