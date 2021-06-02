Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $103,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

