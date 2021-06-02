Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,571 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $119,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $550.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.51.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

