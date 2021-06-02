Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,353 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

