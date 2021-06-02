Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $108,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.70. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

