Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.59% of Helen of Troy worth $82,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

HELE stock opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.43.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

