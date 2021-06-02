Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.72. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 85,807 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $23,797,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 415,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

