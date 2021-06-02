Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $589,599.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $589,599.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,044,567 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.