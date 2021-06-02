Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 39.8% in May

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 29th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 147,281 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

