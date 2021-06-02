Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%.
NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 8,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,561. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31.
About Lizhi
