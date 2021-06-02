Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%.

NASDAQ:LIZI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 8,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,561. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

