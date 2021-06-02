LiveXLive Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,740 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,948% compared to the average daily volume of 378 call options.
In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,710 shares of company stock valued at $115,185. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
