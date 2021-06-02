Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Boosted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,500 shares of company stock worth $23,144,635 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

