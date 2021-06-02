LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $94.33 Average PT from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

