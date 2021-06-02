Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.80 million and the lowest is $472.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $307.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders sold a total of 17,614 shares of company stock worth $4,737,707 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

