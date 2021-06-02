Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$28.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE LAC opened at C$18.96 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$36.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.73.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

