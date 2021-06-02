Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $356.79 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.43 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

