Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,174 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 272,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. 13,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

