Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 116,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.