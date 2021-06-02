Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Invests $705,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 1.8% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

STLA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,778. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 133.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter. Stellantis had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellantis will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

