Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CGI by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Shares of GIB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $91.62.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

