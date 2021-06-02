Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 15,700 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after buying an additional 305,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,451,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.