Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys 2,514 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

