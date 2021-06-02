Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 3,500 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. 13,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.74. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

