Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,562 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

INGR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.19. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

