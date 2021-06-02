Lincoln National Corp Sells 69 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $356.77 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.92.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

