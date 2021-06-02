Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

