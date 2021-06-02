Lincoln National Corp Makes New $105,000 Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -59.13.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVB. Cowen began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.