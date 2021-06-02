Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $384.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $518,607.31 and approximately $384.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.