Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

