Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $193.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $168.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $335,000. 11 Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.1% in the first quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $40,584,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

