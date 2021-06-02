LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.17. 272,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.52. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

