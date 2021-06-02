LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.96 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%.

LexinFintech stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

