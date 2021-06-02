LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.96 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%.

LexinFintech stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

