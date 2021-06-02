Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $671.80 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $328.77 and a one year high of $688.09. The company has a market cap of $282.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $637.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

