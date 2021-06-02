Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.