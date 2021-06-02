Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

