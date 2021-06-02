Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

