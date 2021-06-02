Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 19,800 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 4.03% of Profound Medical worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PROF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $361.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

