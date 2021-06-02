Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 15,995 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,795,000.00. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,576 shares of company stock worth $5,750,147 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. 13,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

