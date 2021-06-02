Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 135,480 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $67,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

COP traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,933. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of -388.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

