Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,034,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,377,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $80,266,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $50,657,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $29,989,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth approximately $27,645,000.

WFG traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. 16,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

