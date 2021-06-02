Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

