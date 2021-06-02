Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 43.8% in May

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

