Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 43.8% in May

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.
