Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.