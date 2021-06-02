Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Landec by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.