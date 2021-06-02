Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of LW opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

