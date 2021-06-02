LABS Group (LABS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $400,649.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $400,649.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00292784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00189747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.01024434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

