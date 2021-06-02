KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 1.9% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.37 or 0.00020286 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $590.66 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01011159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.03 or 0.09724430 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

